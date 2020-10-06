Some of Washington's most popular hunting seasons get underway in October, when hunters take to the field for deer, elk, ducks, geese, and other game birds.
Meanwhile, anglers are catching salmon in areas of Puget Sound, while razor clam digs are tentatively scheduled this month on the coast.
Popular outdoor opportunities this month include:
- Waterfowl: Hunters can expect another good hunting season for ducks and geese in areas of the state.
- Razor clams: Diggers should have several opportunities to hit the beaches this month.
- Fall colors: Hikers and drivers can view the changing colors of the seasons along trails and backcountry roads across statewide.
- Columbia River salmon: Anglers can enjoy increased Chinook limits on the lower river beginning Oct. 1.
- Big game: Hunting prospects in many areas of the state look promising as hunts get underway this fall.
- Fall migration: Wildlife watchers can spot migrating birds, such as sandhill cranes and Canada geese, at a variety of areas across Washington.
For more information about fishing, hunting, and wildlife viewing opportunities available this month, see the Weekender Regional Reports posted on WDFW's website. These reports are updated throughout the month to provide current information about recreational opportunities around the state.
