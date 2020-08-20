Olympia – The Washington State Fire Marshal’s Office recommends using extreme caution when attempting to extinguish a small fire in your house:
· First, evacuate everyone out of the house and call 911.
· Only attempt to extinguish small and confined fires, about the size of a small garbage can, and only if you have a clear escape route.
· Use a multipurpose fire extinguisher that is rated for wood/paper/fabric, flammable liquids, and electrical fires. These extinguishers are labeled ABC for the most common types of household fires.
· Stay 6’ to 8’ away from the base of the fire.
· Pull out the pin on the extinguisher
· Aim at the base of the fire.
· Squeeze the handle of the extinguisher to discharge the extinguishing agent.
· Sweep side to side to extinguish the fire.
For further information, contact your local fire department or call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.
