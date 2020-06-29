SHELTON – The popular Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail has reopened with a new trail surface thanks to a donation of wood chips from Sierra Pacific Industries’ Shelton mill.
City crews began working on this project in early 2020 and spent over 300 hours removing dead and dangerous trees, roots, and other hazards. Once these were removed, crews were able to resurface the trail.
The new surface will provide for a cleaner, all-weather surface for both runners and walkers alike. Trail users will also be able to better identify the trail route. The Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail is enjoyed by a large portion of our community, from families enjoying nature walks to runners speeding through the tree-lined trail.
The Huff ‘N’ Puff Trail is 1.8 miles in length and is located at 3600 Shelton Springs Road, across from Shelton High School.
The City of Shelton appreciates the partnership with Sierra Pacific Industries and their valuable contributions made to Shelton and Mason County.
