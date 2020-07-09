MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) - A whale watching group believes a humpback whale struck by a Washington state ferry is unlikely to have survived, while the state asked residents to watch for a wounded animal.
The Pacific Whale Watch Association said the whale was struck by the ship around 12:15 p.m. Monday in the area near Mukilteo, KOMO-TV reported.
The ferry service, which is operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation, said the ferry MK Tokitae departed at noon and learned about whales in the area within minutes.
Whales came close to the ferry and the ship did not have time to stop before striking one of the animals, the agency said.
The Pacific Whale Watch Association is a group of businesses involved in whale watching and ecotourism with member companies from 19 ports in Washington State and British Columbia, Canada, the group's website said.
