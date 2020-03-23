LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- Some workers at Washington state's psychiatric facility near Tacoma are growing increasingly concerned about the health of patients and themselves during the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Mike Yestramski, a psychiatric social worker at Western State Hospital and president of the Washington Federation of State Employees, says the hospital staff is scared and doesn't feel there's enough transparency from managers about how they're keeping people safe. Last week, a patient tested positive for the virus.
"We actually had a nurse who was working with the patient who tested positive -- called in, was describing her symptoms and was told to come in anyway," he relates. "Thankfully, she refused."
Last week, it was also revealed that an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, although the Department of Social and Health Services says that person hasn't been at work since March 8.
The hospital has started screening staff members before their shifts and will put restrictions on visitors, according to Sean Murphy, DSHS assistant secretary of the Behavioral Health Administration.
Yestramski describes staff members as being "frustrated" by the level of screening. They also want the hospital to suspend non-emergency transportation.
Yestramski maintains workers aren't getting the support they need right now from hospital administrators.
"They're really feeling kind of abandoned by their management," he states. "There's words of a commitment to safety from management, but there hasn't been actions."
Despite the challenges, Yestramski adds that workers are doing their jobs.
"Everyone is still showing up to work, and they're still dedicated to doing the work that they signed up to do to serve the public, and I think that that needs to be applauded," he stresses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.