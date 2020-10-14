OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says five counties in central and eastern Washington still under the tightest COVID-19 restrictions will be allowed to resume more activity and open more services.
At a news conference Tuesday the governor said Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Douglas and Chelan counties will be moved from modified Phase 1 into Phase 2.
"They're not out of the woods yet, we know that," Inslee said. "But these counties and their people have made tremendous progress."
Inslee has instituted a virus reopening plan under which counties move through four phases - with 1 the most restrictive and 4 being a full reopening. The five counties advanced today join 17 other counties that are already in Phase 1. Seventeen counties are in the third phase.
Authorities say there has been a "leveling out" of coronavirus risk between the five counties and the rest of the state since a pause in the reopening plan took effect in July.
Under Phase 2, counties are allowed to resume some adult and youth sports as well as outdoor recreation with more than 12 people. Also, more business activity will be OK'd, like movie theaters at limited capacity, restaurants with limited seating and indoor fitness centers with reduced numbers of people allowed.
There have been more than 94,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington since the start of the pandemic and 2,211 deaths.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks, though long-term affects are still unknown. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.