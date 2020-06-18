OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday ordered the Washington State Patrol to start a new investigation into the death of a black man while in the custody of Tacoma police.
The announcement comes after new information emerged last week that a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy and a Washington State Patrol trooper were at the scene when Manuel Ellis was detained and died on March 3.
The investigation had been underway by the Pierce County Sheriff because of Initiative 940, passed by voters in 2018, that prohibits police agencies from investigating themselves.
But after three months, Inslee's office said it's their understanding the sheriff learned that one of his deputies participated in restraining Ellis.
Inslee said the state trooper's actions were limited, that he has been interviewed and that he and other troopers from the Tacoma area will be excluded from the investigation.
"This the best way to give the Ellis family and the entire community the thorough, fair and independent investigation this case demands," Inslee said.
Once the State Patrol's investigation is finished, it will be sent to Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office for review and any charging decisions.
Ellis, 33, died while being arrested and restrained by Tacoma police. The Pierce County medical examiner's office ruled Ellis' March 3 death a homicide caused by a lack of oxygen due to physical restraint. Methamphetamine intoxication and a heart disease were listed as contributing factors.
The police department has identified the Tacoma officers involved in restraining Ellis as Christopher Burbank, Matthew Collins, Masyih Ford, and Timothy Rankine. Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards and Ellis' family have called on those officers to be fired and arrested. The officers are on administrative leave.
The names of the deputy and trooper at the scene have not been released.
Inslee also said it appeared the Pierce County Sheriff's Office did not follow the I-940 provisions that require community members to help in reviewing members of the investigative team reviewing the death of someone in police custody. The initiative also requires a family liaison to the investigative team.
"Our announcement today focuses on thoroughly investigating what happened late at night on March 3," Inslee said. "But I believe the sheriff's office needs to answer serious questions about what happened, and did not happen, in the months since then."
A sheriff's office spokesman did not respond to a request for comment from The Seattle Times on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.