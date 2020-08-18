Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement today in response to the Trump administration's actions to limit the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to process vote-by-mail ballots.
"Mail-in ballots are the easiest, safest, most reliable voting method there is and Washington's vote-by-mail system is proof of that. Our system has worked well for years without incident, and I am confident it will continue to ensure strong and dependable access to democracy for the people of our state.
“Unfortunately, we cannot take this for granted in light of the Trump administration’s efforts to suppress the votes of the American people. We are witnessing an unprecedented and brazen attack unlike anything we have ever seen, and we can no longer trust this administration to stand up for a free and fair election. Washingtonians across our state are rightfully outraged and we must continue to be vigilant to ensure every community, every voice and every vote counts.
“There is no excuse for the Trump administration’s assault on democracy. The U.S. Postal Service is a vital and trusted part of all our communities. The USPS does not just deliver ballots but also medication, paychecks, supplies and other crucial lifelines. To cut back and restrict this service at any time is inexcusable, but during a pandemic it is downright abhorrent.
“The president should be doing less to suppress our votes, and more to suppress the COVID-19 virus.
“I will do everything in my power to help ensure all Washingtonians have access to the full range of services offered by the USPS — especially their constitutional right to participate in state, local and federal elections. We are fortunate in this state to have Attorney General Bob Ferguson working to support our rights and we will continue to explore all ways to protect our voting rights in Washington.”
