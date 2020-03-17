Olympia, WA – Intercity Transit is closely monitoring the latest developments in the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and is responding to the rapidly evolving situation. In our ongoing efforts to help prevent the spread of coronavirus and protect our passengers, employees, and community from associated COVID-19 illness, Intercity Transit has made adjustments to our services.
Bus Service:
- Nightline: Discontinued until further notice.
- “The One” and DASH: Discontinued until further notice.
- Olympia Express (Route 612): Effective Wednesday, March 18, the number of daily trips on our Olympia Express service between Olympia and Pierce County will be reduced. The schedule for Olympia Express service during the coronavirus outbreak can be found at intercitytransit.com/COVID-19-response.
Dial-A-Lift Services:
Dial-A-Lift services may be disrupted as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Certified Dial-A-Lift customers can book rides by calling 360-754-9393 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, or from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Rides can also be scheduled online at BookYourDALRide.com 24 hours a day. To cancel rides, customers can call 360-705-5827. To confirm rides, customers can call 360-705-5806.
Customer Service Lobby:
Effective Tuesday, March 17 our Customer Service lobby at the Olympia Transit Center will be closed. During the closure, Customer Service staff will be available by calling 360-786-1881 during normal business hours of 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. You can also email Customerservice@intercitytransit.com. Emails received on weekdays are answered during business hours. Emails received on weekends will be answered the next weekday during normal business hours.
Other Impacts:
- Village Vans services: Suspended until further notice.
- Administration, Operations and Maintenance building: Closed to the public until further notice.
- Public meetings and gatherings: Canceled or postponed until further notice. This includes the postponement of our Olympia Transit Center expansion celebration that was scheduled for March 19, as well as Transit Authority and Community Advisory Committee meetings.
- Employees not involved in providing direct service to customers are teleworking until further notice.
Vehicle Disinfection:
Intercity Transit has implemented daily disinfection procedures in all of our vehicles using hospital-grade disinfectants. We evaluate vehicles if there are reports or concerns expressed about cleanliness, and remove any vehicle from service for thorough cleaning and disinfecting when necessary.
This is a constantly changing situation and additional adjustments may become necessary. The most up-to-date service information will be available at intercitytransit.com/COVID-19-response
