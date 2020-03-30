Olympia, WA – Intercity Transit continues to respond to the developing COVID-19 crisis. Effective Monday, March 30, the agency will reduce services and operate on a weekend schedule in an effort to protect the health of our community, riders and front line employees.
“We are so thankful our passengers are respecting the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy Order and our plea to limit travel to essential trips only,” said Intercity Transit General Manager, Ann Freeman-Manzanares. “After monitoring ridership levels over the last 48 hours, we are feeling confident this adjustment will allow us to serve our community needs and comply with social distancing recommendations.”
Olympia Express service (Route 620) will also operate at weekend service levels until further notice. Effective Sunday, March 29, Route 620 will not operate between Lakewood and the Tacoma Mall. Northbound Olympia Express trips will end at the SR 512 Park & Ride; southbound Olympia Express trips will depart the SR 512 Park and Ride and end in Olympia.
Updated schedules will be available at intercitytransit.com/bus/routes starting Monday, March 30. Before then, passengers can refer to the current weekend schedules posted online and in our published Transit Guide effective March 22, 2020.
The agency reminds passengers to limit their travel to trips that support essential activities and to get to employment in essential business services as defined by the proclamation. These include:
- Obtaining necessary supplies and services for family or household members and pets, such as groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use, supplies and equipment needed to work from home, and products necessary to maintain safety, sanitation and essential maintenance of the home or
- Engaging in activities essential for the health and safety of family, household members and pets, including things such as seeking medical or behavioral health or emergency services and obtaining medical supplies or
- Caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household or residence, and to transport a family member, friend or their pet for essential health and safety activities, and to obtain necessary supplies and
- Employment in essential business services means an essential employee performing work for an essential business as identified in the “Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers” list.
Customers whose essential trips are not supported by weekend-level service can contact Customer Service at 360-786-1881 to see if the agency can accommodate their needs.
