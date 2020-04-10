Olympia, WA – Beginning Monday, April 13, Intercity Transit will temporarily transition to providing essential trips for the public using an advance reservation system consistent with Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home – Stay Healthy” emergency order.
“We are absolutely committed to serving our customers and our community throughout this crisis,” said General Manager Ann Freeman-Manzanares. “To do that in our current environment, we have to make adjustments to ensure the health and safety of our riders and our employees.”
Scheduled bus service will be temporarily suspended and replaced by a reservation-based transit service to continue providing essential trips to the public. Dial-A-Lift services will continue to be available for qualified passengers making essential trips. We ask that everyone limit their trips, and therefore their exposure, in accordance with Gov. Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order. Essential trips include visits to the grocery store, pharmacy, medical appointments and transportation for essential employees performing work for an essential business.
Customers can make an essential trip reservation by calling 360-786-1881 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends. Email requests can also be sent to DALdispatch@intercitytransit.com. Reservations will be accepted starting Wednesday, April 8 for service beginning on Monday, April 13. Reservations will need to be made between 2 and 5 days in advance; no same-day reservations will be available. Transit service will be provided between the hours of 7 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Answers to frequently asked questions are available on Intercity Transit’s website.
Transportation will be provided using a variety of Intercity Transit vehicles including Dial-A-Lift vans or smaller passenger vans branded with an Intercity Transit service such as, Village Vans, Community Vans, and Vanpool. All vehicles used in service will undergo nightly detailing and disinfecting using hospital-grade disinfectant.
During the suspension of regularly scheduled bus service, the Olympia and Lacey Transit Centers will be closed to the public; buildings and buses will be deep cleaned and disinfected; additional staff will be redeployed to provide reservation-based services, and support the maintenance of our facilities and fleet. During this time all staff and riders will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines. Intercity Transit will restore scheduled public transportation services when it is safe for our customers and employees to do so. We appreciate the cooperation and support of the public to limit travel to essential trips only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.