On the evening of May 31 and early morning hours of June 1, a peaceful demonstration turned violent in downtown Olympia, resulting in a clash between protesters and police. The Olympia Police Department received a complaint related to an interaction an employee of the Olympia Police Department had with a community member during this event.
The complainant alleged the staff member made a comment that was unacceptable, offensive, and violated department policy. I want to assure you that this complaint is of high importance, and there will be no delay in initiating an investigation into this allegation.
The Olympia Police Department will not tolerate conduct that does not promote treating all people with dignity and respect, nor will we allow actions that harm the trust this community has in the Olympia Police Department. The Olympia Police Department and all of its employees are accountable for our actions and behaviors, and we will maintain complete transparency as we investigate this allegation.
We will update the community when we know more.
- Interim Police Chief Aaron Jelcick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.