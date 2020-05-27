Olympia, WA – The City of Olympia, Octapas Café and the Olympia Downtown Alliance have partnered to produce the Promising Notes Concert Series, a series of videos featuring Thurston County-based musicians playing their own work or their favorite piece.
“We’ve been feeling the loss of live music with the close of venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Musicians and live music are at the heart of our community and the Promising Notes Concert Series celebrates the richness and wide variety of talent that we have in our community,” said Jamie Brayshaw, co-owner of Octapas Café and one of the project’s organizers.
The musicians taking part in the Promising Notes Concert Series represent a wide variety of local talent and series organizers invited them to participate. Each musician created a short music video of their work, the Olympia Downtown Alliance’s marketing partners edited the videos and will push them out this week through social media channels, including Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
WHO: The City of Olympia, Octapas Café and the Olympia Downtown Alliance
WHAT: Promising Notes Concert Series
WHEN: Now through summer
WHERE: WhyIGoDowntown.com and the Promising Notes Concert Series Channel on YouTube here.
To learn more about participating in the series, email info@downtownolympia.org.
