Portland, Ore. – The USDA Forest Service will be accepting applications for more than 1,000 seasonal spring and summer jobs in Oregon and Washington from Oct. 30 – Nov. 9, 2020. Positions are available in multiple fields, including fire, recreation, natural resources, timber, engineering, visitor services, and archaeology.
Applications must be submitted on www.USAJOBS.govbetween Oct. 30 – Nov. 9, 2020. More information about seasonal employment, available positions, and application instructions can be found at www.fs.usda.gov/main/r6/jobs. Interested applicants are encouraged to create a profile on USAJOBS in advance to save time once the hiring process begins.
“We’re looking for talented, diverse applicants to help us manage over 24 million acres of public land in the Pacific Northwest,” said Glenn Casamassa, Pacific Northwest Regional Forester. “If you’re interested in stewarding our national forests and serving local communities, I encourage you to apply.”
The mission of the Forest Service is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the nation’s forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The agency manages 193 million acres of public land, provides assistance to state and private landowners, and maintains the largest forestry research organization in the world.
The Forest Service Pacific Northwest Region contains 16 National Forests, a National Scenic Area, a National Grassland, and two National Volcanic Monuments, all within the States of Oregon and Washington. These public lands provide timber for people, forage for cattle and wildlife, habitat for fish, plants, and animals, and some of the best recreation opportunities in the country.
