(HOODSPORT, WA) -- Work by the Bonneville Power Administration on an electrical substation near Hoodsport means a planned power outage beginning late in the evening of June 13 for customers of Mason PUD 1 and PUD 3.
BPA will be doing high voltage maintenance on its Potlatch substation near Lake Cushman. The outage will begin at 11:45 PM June 13, and last about eight hours. All affected customers of PUD 1 and PUD 3 should have their power restored by 8:00 AM.
During the planned outage, the following areas will be without electricity:
• Nearly 2,000 Mason PUD 3 customers at Lake Cushman.
• An estimated 2,400 customers in Mason PUD 1 service territory, including:
• Schoolhouse Hill in Hoodsport to just north of Colony Surf.
• Suncrest and Hwy 119.
• Most of Alderbrook and Union, except for a small area that will be fed from another substation (and will have a short outage during the switch-over).
During the planned outage, PUD 1 crews will replace a voltage regulator and change out poles.
Customers of PUD 1 and PUD 3 are also being directly notified of the planned outage.
During planned outages, you are recommended to unplug sensitive appliances and electronic equipment. Wait to plug them in until power is back on for approximately 20 minutes. Especially with electronics, it is important to use a surge protector.
If Mason PUD 1 customers have questions or concerns about this project, they may call PUD 1 customer service at 360-877-5249.
Mason PUD 3 customers may call Chris Miller, operations manager, at (360) 426-8255, extension 3233.
