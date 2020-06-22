Every year we look forward to summer vacations, camping, family reunions, picnics, and the Fourth of July. We won't beat around the bush - this summer won't be quite as fun.
What would make it even less fun is a garbage fire. They're more common than you might think, and everyday items can cause them.
Keep these seven items out of your trash to prevent tragic and costly fires at your home, in a garbage truck, and at waste facilities.
#1: Fireworks
Used fireworks and "duds" can hold heat for a long time and may ignite later. Do this:
- Soak used fireworks and duds in a bucket of water for at least 15 minutes.
- Drain excess water on gravel or grass – not down a sink or storm drain where it can pollute groundwater, streams, or Puget Sound.
- Wrap wet fireworks in plastic.
- Place in your garbage.
If you have unused fireworks, contact the Washington State Patrol at 360-473-0300 to arrange for safe disposal.
Visit the Kitsap County fireworks page to learn fireworks laws in the unincorporated county. If you live within city limits, check with your city about fireworks laws.
#2: Charcoal, briquettes, and ashes
Even when cool to the touch, coals and ashes can hold enough heat in their cores to ignite combustibles under the right conditions. To be safe, simply treat all coals and ashes as if they are hot. Do this:
- If possible, allow ashes and coals to cool inside your grill for several days. These devices are designed to contain their heat safely.
- When it is time to dispose of the materials, transfer them to a metal container and wet them down.
- Keep the metal container outside your home and away from any combustibles until disposal day. Bag the wetted materials.
- Do not place any other combustibles in the metal container and do not use a combustible container.
Some charcoal contains lighter fluid. If you have unused "instant light" charcoal you do not want, first try to give it away to a friend or neighbor. If you can't find someone to use it, take it to the Kitsap County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free and safe disposal.
#3: Batteries
Button cell and rechargeable batteries (lithium, nickel cadmium NiCd, and nickel metal hydride NiMH) cannot go in your garbage or recycling because they can explode when crushed. Take them to a free household battery collection site instead.
Lead-acid vehicle and marine batteries cannot go in your garbage or recycling because they are hazardous. Take them to one of the many vehicle battery collection sites.
Alkaline single-use batteries can be safely put in your garbage or recycled at drop-off sites along with rechargeable batteries. If you can't tell what type of battery you have, take it to a collection site.
#4: Propane and butane tanks
Pressurized tanks can explode and it’s difficult to tell when they’re empty. Do not put them in the trash or the recycling.
Take propane tanks bigger than one liter to one of the many tank return sites throughout Kitsap County. Take smaller tanks (like those from portable stoves) to the Kitsap County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free and safe disposal.
#5 Pool chemicals
Pool chemicals can cause fires and release toxic vapors that hurt you or your family. Never put them in the garbage, recycling, or down a drain. Take them to the Kitsap County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free and safe disposal.
#6: Hazardous household chemicals
In addition to pool chemicals, there are many other common household products labeled FLAMMABLE or COMBUSTIBLE. These can ignite when they mix with other materials or are exposed to heat.
Do not put hazardous wastes in the garbage, recycling, or pour them down a drain. Take them to the Kitsap County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free and safe disposal.
#7: Flares
Take undischarged road flares to the Kitsap County Household Hazardous Waste Facility for free and safe disposal.
Treat discharged flares like fireworks: soak, drain, bag, and trash.
Marine flares are considered explosive, so please contact the Washington State Patrol at 360-473-0300 to arrange for safe disposal.
