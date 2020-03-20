PORT ORCHARD, Wash. -- Kitsap County Sheriff Gary Simpson was notified today that an officer with the sheriff’s corrections division was tested for the COVID-19 virus after falling ill with symptoms of the caronavirus. The test returned positive for exposure to the virus. That officer is recovering at home and will remain on home isolation until cleared to return to duty.
Upon notification of the positive COVID-19 test the sheriff’s office initiated several measures in accordance with its infectious disease emergency plan:
• Notified the Kitsap Public Health District, Kitsap County Department of Emergency Management, Kitsap County Department of Administrative Services – Risk Management, and Kitsap County Human Resources Department to actuate
resources under their jurisdictions.
• Activated a response team to document the actions / movements of the affected corrections officers during their tours of duty in the jail to determine whom they may have contacted.
• Working with the assistance of the Kitsap Public Health District those individuals whom the officer may have contacted will be notified and provided with guidelines for possible COVID-19 exposure, as outlined by the Washington State Department of Health.
• During this past week the sheriff, working with the Kitsap County prosecuting attorney and the county’s courts, has taken measures to reduce the jail inmate population through revised jail intake / booking standards and the judicial processes of the courts.
• With a reduced jail population, the sheriff’s corrections division has established an isolation inmate housing unit for prisoners with illness symptoms. Jail inmates housed in this unit will be monitored frequently by jail medical service providers.
• On-going deep sanitization processes for prisoner housing units along with jail administrative and workspaces.
COVID-19 developments are occurring very rapidly. The sheriff’s executive staff continually assesses the sheriff’s office role to respond and provide essential public safety services and determine how best to support Kitsap County residents.
Further updates will be announced as this emergency progresses. Please check Kitsap County Sheriff’s Internet and social media accounts for updates:
