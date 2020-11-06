Kitsap County was awarded nearly $4.5 million in federal Surface Transportation Program grants administered through the Puget Sound Regional Council for projects moving forward through 2024. These will be combined with other state, regional and local funds.
“We’re pleased these important transportation projects were selected for funding and will move forward,” said Charlotte Garrido, chair of the Board of County Commissioners. “Improving safety, connectivity and public health in our communities is a priority.”
Fairgrounds Road in Central Kitsap
Funds of $2.3 million are allocated for 2024 for improvements to Fairgrounds Road NW. The scope includes construction of six-foot sidewalks on both sides of Fairgrounds Road from Woodbridge Lane to the Nels Nelson Road intersection, 11-foot travel lanes, an east-bound bike lane and lighting improvements.
This project will provide direct and safe pedestrian and bicycle connections along Fairgrounds Road, which serves four schools with approximately 2,500 students, including Fairview Middle School, Cottonwood Elementary School, Woodlands Elementary School, and Olympic High School. Improving safety and access will increase opportunities for walking, bicycling and other physical activity to benefit public health. It will also hopefully decrease the number of automobiles transporting students to school and reduce the possibility of pedestrian/vehicle conflicts.
The project also increases non-motorized connectivity in the Central Urban Growth Area, the second largest urban/city area in Kitsap County with approximately 23,000 area residents. The route serves as the corridor connector between Silverdale and Bremerton centers and is the major route to the Kitsap County Fairgrounds and adjacent sports facilities, local business, churches, residents and parks.
Sound-to-Olympics Trail in Port Gamble
Funding of nearly $1.99 million is designated to construct a 10-foot (minimum) paved shared-use path of approximately 3.4 miles from the entrance of the Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park off State Route 104 and the ride park on top the ridgeline. The path will provide ADA accessibility to the interior of the park. This is the northern segment of the planned 14-mile North Sound-to-Olympics Trail (STO) connecting Kingston and Port Gamble. Preliminary engineering for this phase is funded by a grant from the Kitsap Public Facilities District.
The north segment of the STO will also connect south to Poulsbo and to the southern segment of the STO linking Poulsbo and Bainbridge Island.
Other awards to projects in Kitsap County
- Kitsap Transit - $2.25 million for preliminary engineering and design for the redevelopment of the Southworth Ferry Terminal, in partnership with Washington State Ferries
- Kitsap Transit - $1.7 million for a new park-and-ride facility in the Port Orchard area off State Route 16
- City of Poulsbo - $1.07 million towards its Noll Road corridor project
- City of Bremerton - $1.77 million for preservation of 6th Street and Naval Avenue
- City of Bainbridge Island - $735,000 for improvements to bicycle paths from Winslow to Eagledale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.