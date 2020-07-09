NEW YORK (AP) - A national coalition of labor unions, along with racial and social justice organizations, will stage a mass walkout from work this month, as part of an ongoing reckoning on systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S.
Dubbed the "Strike for Black Lives," tens of thousands of fast food, ride-share, nursing home and airport workers in more than 25 cities are expected to walk off the job July 20 for a full day strike.
Those who can't strike for a full day will walk out for about eight minutes - the amount of time prosecutors say a white Minneapolis police officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck - in remembrance of Black men and women who died recently at the hands of police.
Organizers also say the national strike will also include worker-led marches through participating cities.
According to details shared exclusively with The Associated Press, organizers are demanding sweeping action by corporations and government to confront systemic racism in an economy that chokes off economic mobility and career opportunities for many Black and Hispanic workers, who make up a disproportionate number of those earning less than a living wage. They also stress the need for guaranteed sick pay, affordable health care coverage and better safety measures for low-wage workers who never had the option of working from home during the coronavirus pandemic.
