LACEY, WA, April 14, 2020: The City of Lacey invites the public to a free webinar on the proposed updates to its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) on Wednesday, April 22 at 7 p.m. Interested parties must register at ci.lacey.wa.us/SMP to attend.
The webinar will provide residents, stakeholders, and interested parties information about the planning process and how to participate throughout the update. Webinar participants will also have an opportunity to ask City staff and the project consultants questions about the project. If you are unable to attend, following the webinar, a recorded version will be available online at ci.lacey.wa.us/SMP.
The SMP guides the long-term protection and restoration of shoreline resources, including access, water quality, and natural functions. Approximately every eight years, the City conducts a periodic review of its SMP to ensure it stays current with changes to state law and local plans and regulations.
To get more information and review the SMP, visit ci.lacey.wa.us/SMP.
