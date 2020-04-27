LACEY, WA, April 24, 2020: Earlier this week, Lacey Police Chief Ken Semko announced his retirement, due to health considerations. His last day with the City will be April 30.
“It has been an honor to serve as Chief of Police for the City of Lacey. However, at this time, I must focus on my health and family,” said Chief Ken Semko. “I am humbled to have been part of such an extraordinary group of men and women in the law enforcement profession.”
“Chief Semko is a well-respected, passionate law enforcement professional,” stated Lacey City Manager Scott Spence. “During his time with us, he’s made a positive impact on the Police Department. It has been a privilege to work with Ken in addressing Lacey’s public safety priorities.”
Semko began as the Lacey Police Chief in February 2019, following 27 years with the Santa Monica Police Department. He started as a Santa Monica officer in 1991 and rose through the ranks, eventually serving as interim police chief.
Recruitment for Lacey’s next police chief will not occur for several months, as the City must remain focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputy Police Chief Bob Almada will assume the duties of Interim Police Chief, beginning May 1. “Almada has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience,” stated Scott Spence. “The City is fortunate to have his caliber of leadership during this transition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.