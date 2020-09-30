LACEY – The upcoming weekend closure of the Marvin Road (State Route 510) overpass has been rescheduled to the first weekend in October due to expected wet weather.
If the weather cooperates, the busy overpass and all associated ramps will now close from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
The total closure is weather dependent as crews will pave the entire overpass, install lane markings and complete several other key work activities.
The closure will allow crews to complete the last major construction milestone for this project that converted the existing overpass into a diverging diamond interchange.
Sunday work scheduled nearby
Washington State Department of Transportation employees plan to trim vegetation between northbound and southbound Interstate 5.
From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, crews will close the left lane in both directions of I-5 between Martin Way East and Pacific Avenue Southeast.
Drivers are encouraged to watch their speed and give crews the room they need.
Real-time traffic information is available on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter account.
