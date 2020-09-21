Lane Restrictions Near Capital Mall

Beginning Monday, September 21 to Wednesday, September 30, City crews will install a new water service and hydrant. The work will occur in the 2500 block of Kenyon St NW, between 4th Ave and Mall Loop Drive. This area will be reduced to one lane in the north and southbound directions. Signs will be present within the construction zone asking motorists to reduce speed and merge.
Expect delays in this area. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate routes to minimize traffic impacts and to obey all signs.
