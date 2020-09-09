Sunday afternoon, Shelton's population swelled as two competing rallys descended on downtown in support of Black Lives Matter and Back The Blue. Shelton Police Chief Darrin Moody told iFiberOne News Radio in an interview aired Wednesday that at times it seemed like a festival atmosphere.
Crowds started gathering early in the day and many business owners took to either boarding up their windows and having people guarding their shop. Many people were openly-carrying handguns and long guns.
Chief Moody told us that at times the voices got loud but overall the events were peaceful. No arrests were made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.