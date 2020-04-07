Dear Families, Students, and Staff,
As you know, the Shelton School District has been closed over the past several weeks to help prevent the further spread of coronavirus in our community. This afternoon, Governor Inslee ordered an extension to the school closures in our state through the end of the school year.
The closures will continue to affect all Shelton School District programming, including before and after-school activities, all athletic and extracurricular practices and competitions, and all other events.
Our staff is in the process of finishing surveying each of our families to gather information so we can better understand your needs. Using this information, we will know how to best deliver instruction. After this process, preschool through eighth-grade staff will design lessons for both online access and packets for those who do not have internet. Grades nine through twelve will use a combination of an online learning platform and teacher-directed lessons. After Spring Break, you may expect to see all programs launched between April 15th and April 21st, or shortly thereafter.
Last week, our staff signed-out over 1,700 Chromebooks. If you did not get a chance to sign-out a Chromebook, please let your teacher or advisor know when they contact you or send them an email so that we can determine what remaining need there is.
Please be aware that meal services & childcare for students of first responders and essential health care providers will continue this week during Spring Break (April 6-10).
This has been an incredibly challenging time for the entire Shelton School District community. I want to thank you for your patience and understanding as we have dealt with this unprecedented situation. We will continue to keep you updated as new information arises.
Once again, thank you.
Alex Apostle
