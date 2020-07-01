The Skokomish Tribe and the Lucky Dog Casino are pleased to announce the reopening of their casino located on Highway 101 in Skokomish Washington just north of Shelton. The property will re-open to the public at 2pm on Wednesday, July 1.
Over three months ago, the Skokomish Tribe closed their casino, convenience store, lodging enterprises and parks to protect visitors, employees and community members from the spread of COVID-19.
"After three months of closure, we are prepared and excited to be back welcoming guests to Lucky Dog Casino. Our team has been working to ready the casino with new protective measures to improve and further protect the business environment. We look forward to seeing everyone come back, and we feel we are providing the safest environment possible. Although we may be behind a mask, we are smiling wide," said David Owens, CEO of SITE, Inc.
Planning for the safety of guests and staff in a “new normal” has been underway since closing on March 16, 2020. An updated and comprehensive safety and sanitization plan has been developed that aligns with recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and local health officials.
Safety measures include, but are not limited to:
• Temperature screening with non-invasive technology upon entry for all guests and employees is required. People with temperature readings over 100 degrees will not be permitted entry.
• Protective masks or face coverings are required.
• Smoking is not permitted inside the casino.
• Increased cleaning and sanitization protocols.
• Increased hand sanitization stations.
• The addition of plexiglass safety barriers.
• Social-distancing of six-feet is encouraged.
• COVID-19 and PPE training for employees is in place.
• Continued evaluation of local conditions and updates.
• Reduced maximum occupancy for the Casino and restaurant.
Follow Lucky Dog Casino on social media and visit myluckydogcasino.com for updates.
The Skokomish Tribe owns a variety of businesses, including, Lucky Dog Casino, Twin Totems Shell, Waterfront at Potlatch, and Skokomish Parks. For more information on the other enterprises visit skokomishtourism.com.
