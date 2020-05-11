Union, WA- State Representative Drew MacEwen launched his re election bid this morning by officially filing with the Secretary of State.
“I am proud of the work I have done for the people of the 35th District. Together we have enacted education reforms to help ensure our children receive the best possible education. Together we have brought much needed critical infrastructure via the capital budget to Kitsap, Thurston and Mason county including funding for the Shelton YMCA, the North Mason Boys & Girls club, Olympic College in Bremerton and South Puget Sound College in Thurston. Together we have worked on solutions for business and labor in order to keep Washington competitive not only in the nation but the world. I look forward to continuing to build on these successes and representing the people of the 35th District. I am very humbled by the encouragement of folks from all over the district to run again”
“We are also facing a challenging time with the issue of the corona virus. This will take bold and veteran leadership to tackle the issues we now face. I will continue to advocate for a better budget process and a more efficient state government. “
MacEwen was first elected to the state House in 2012. He serves on the House Republican Leadership team, is the ranking member on commerce and gaming, assistant ranking on appropriations, and is co chair of the joint committee on veterans and military affairs.
(1) comment
Congrats...keep up the work.
