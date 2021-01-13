Mason County, along with most of the area, is experiencing major issued due to the weather events of the last night. We will continue to provide updates on outages when we have information to share. Please be safe if you are going out and avoid all downed power lines. We'll be on at 6 with the latest information during Daybreak.
 
http://scripts.masonpud3.org/outagemap.html
https://mason-pud1.org/
https://www.pse.com/outage/outage-map

