The Department of Enterprise Services has issued a permit for the 2020 “March for Life” rally. The rally is scheduled from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the north steps of the Legislative Building and the south steps of the Temple of Justice.
Rally organizers estimate that roughly 5,000 people will attend the event this year, which will impact traffic and parking on the west Capitol Campus that day. The north and south diagonals, which have a combined 100 visitor parking stalls, will be reserved for buses dropping off and picking up event attendees.
March for Life participants will begin gathering at about 11 a.m. near the Winged Victory Monument, the statue located in the traffic circle near the Legislative Building, and then march to the north steps.
A complete list of upcoming permitted campus events is available on the Enterprise Services website.
