OLYMPIA - The Governor’s Mansion Foundation’s March tours will portray the March 22, 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution for voting rights for women by the Washington State Legislature.
The suffrage recreation will be during the normal tour times on Wednesdays March 18 and 25th at the Washington State Governor’s Mansion. Tour attendees will meet costumed Representatives Frances Haskell and Anna Colwell along with long-time suffragists Emma Smith DeVoe and Carrie Hill who were present for the ratification. Tour visitors will also receive a special flyer about the 19th Amendment which empowered women nationally to vote in 1920 and Washington's role in the suffrage movement. This project has program support provided by the Washington State Women's Commission and the Washington State Historical Society through the Votes for Women Centennial Grant program. https://www.suffrage100wa.com/.
Mansion tours are on a first-come, first-served basis and fill-up fast. Each tour is open to 25 guests and times are 1:00, 1:20 and 1:40 p.m. Reservations MUST be made at least 24-hours in advance. To make a reservation go to https://apps.des.wa.gov/Mansion/Mansion.aspx . For questions or additional information, please contact the State Capitol Tour Office at (360) 902-8880 (reservations cannot be made by calling this number).
Adult tour guests must present photo identification and all visitors under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. No umbrellas, strollers, or food/drink will be allowed on the tour. The Mansion is accessible to wheelchairs and walkers. Visitors must walk a 200-yard incline up to the entrance.
Visitors to the Georgian-style mansion, situated on a bluff overlooking Capitol Lake, Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains, will get a 30-minute walking tour of the Mansion. The circa-1908 Mansion is the oldest building on Olympia’s Capitol Campus. Visitors will get guided tours of the Mansion’s permanent collection of antique furnishings and Northwest artwork, including the renowned wall-size murals of Washington scenes in the state dining room.
The Governor’s Mansion Foundation, an all-volunteer, non-profit, non-partisan organization, hosts weekly tours of the Mansion on most Wednesdays (except holidays and the month of August). To learn more on becoming a “Friend of the Mansion”, or for more information on the GMF, visit www.wagovmansion.org.
