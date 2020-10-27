LACEY, WA, October 23, 2020: The City of Lacey Public Works Department has issued an advisory to motorists that Marvin Road NE between 32nd and Spencer Avenues, and Hawks Prairie Road NE between Kona Street and the Target distribution warehouse, will have temporary closures on Wednesday and Thursday, October 28 and 29, for asphalt grinding and removal. The work, part of the Hawks Prairie/Marvin Road Roundabout Improvement Project, will occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. Detour route signage will be posted in the vicinity.
For information on the project and closures, as well as a map of the detour route, please visit ci.lacey.wa.us/ProjectUpdates, or contact city project manager Tyson Poeckh, at TPoeckh@ci.lacey.wa.us or (360) 413-4384.
