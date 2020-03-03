ELMA - A staff member of the Mary M. Knight (MMK) school district stayed home yesterday (3/3) but is back to work today (3/4) after speaking with their health care professional and showing no signs of the virus. There was concern that she may have come into contact someone who has been exposed to coronavirus.
Administrators say the MMK staffer had come into contact over the weekend with her daughter, a Shelton School District staff member, who was in contact with another member at Mt. View Elementary whose spouse is a first responder in Kirkland. MMK disinfected the affected employee's work area on the evening of March 2 and cleansed the rest of the building on March 3. School operations will be unaffected.
(0) comments
