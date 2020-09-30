The Assessor, Auditor and Treasurer Offices located at 411 N 5th St Building 1, 2nd Floor, in Shelton have reopened to the public for in person business transactions during regular business hours 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday - Friday.
These offices strongly encourage customers to continue use of alternative contact and payment methods using the payment drop box, mail, online, email or phone contact options. In person services should be limited to only those transactions that cannot be handled alternatively.
The 2nd floor lobby is shared by the Assessor, Auditor and Treasurer offices and is not conducive to social distancing regulations. In order to meet social distancing regulations, customers accessing services from these offices will be limited.
In person services require that customers sign jn at the QLESS Kiosk located in the first floor vestibule of Building 1 and wait downstairs or outside until called up to the 2nd floor.
Customers signing in to the kiosk have the option to receive a text summons or customers may watch the screen to be summoned. Customers with cell phones are encouraged to use the text summons, so they can wait in their car or outside the building as space in the 1st floor vestibule is limited to 2 people at a time.
A new Elections Vote Center has opened at the rear of Building 1 with its own entrance. Customers needing elections services are not required to use the QLESS system and may go directly to the entrance at the rear of the building.
Customers are required to wear a face mask for all in person services. Customers not wearing a face mask will be asked to leave and transact their business using alternative methods.
Please note that public access (with the exception of the Elections Department) to the 1st Floor of Building 1 remains closed until further notice from the Board of Mason County Commissioners.
If you have questions, please contact the appropriate office.
Assessor's Office, 360-427-9670 Ext 491
Auditor's Office 360-427-9670 Ext 466
Treasurer's Office 360-427-9670 Ext 475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.