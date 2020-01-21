Mason County Commissioner Kevin Shutty is holding mobile office hours in his district to provide an opportunity for constituents to discuss their priorities closer to home. Office hours will be on Jan. 23, 2020 at Fire District 4’s Kamilche station.
“I am excited to meet directly with constituents in my district closer to where they live and work,” Shutty said. “The County continues to face difficult decisions regarding the budget and how to pay for critical services like public safety. These issues are particularly important for folks living in the most rural parts of our county who cannot make it down to the county building but deserve to have their voices heard in local government.”
Those wishing to meet with Commissioner Shutty do not need an appointment. Additional mobile office hours in other areas of District 2 will be announced in the coming weeks.
Where: Fire District 4
Address: 3660 SE Old Olympic Hwy, Shelton, WA 98584
Time: Jan. 23 10:30-12
Residents with questions or comments should contact Shutty either via email at KShutty@co.mason.wa.us or phone at 360-427-9670 ext. 419.
