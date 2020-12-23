Shelton, WA - Mason County Superior Court Judge Daniel Goodell administered the oath of office to District 2 Commissioner Kevin Shutty (R-Union) on Dec. 21, 2020. Shutty, who was joined by his wife Catherine, will begin his second term on Jan. 1, 2021.
“I am grateful for the support of Mason County’s voters and I am excited to continue the work we began during my first term,” Shutty said. “By taking the oath of office today, I recommitted myself to doing the people’s work to the best of my ability. I am optimistic about the future of Mason County and our community’s ability to meet the challenges and seize the opportunities ahead.”
