According to a news release from the Mason County Sheriffs Office, on January 18, 2021, a Mason County Deputy was places under arrest for suspicion of Domestic Violence by the Shelton Police Department. The release state that all Washington State Law enforcement agencies have strict policies regarding Domestic Violence. The MCSO is working in full cooperation with Shelton Police as they conduct the investigation. The Deputy was booked into Thurston County Jail and placed on administrative leave pending criminal and internal investigations.
Mason County Deputy Placed Under Arrest For Suspicion of DV
- MCSO News Release
