Mason County Community Services Public Health has confirmed the first death of a Mason County resident due to complications related to COVID-19. The patient was a male in his 70’s hospitalized outside of Mason County. This is the 1 st COVID-19 death of a Mason County resident.
The Mason County Board of County Commissioners and all of us at Mason County Area Command, and Mason County Public Health send our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and loved ones. Our hearts are also with the hospital staff that cared for him who is working so hard on the front lines every day during this difficult time.
Out of respect for his loved ones, no further details about the patient who died will be released by the
Mason County Public Health Department.
We are very thankful to everyone that is helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by staying at home
when sick and practicing social distancing when in public.
Public Health staff continues to investigate new positive cases of COVID-19. In the last week, there
have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mason County. As of April 24, nineteen (19) of the
twenty two (22) cases are no longer symptomatic and have returned to work or their regular routine.
Three (3) cases were high risk for severe illness due to their age (60 years or older) and/or underlying
healthcare issues and required hospitalization.
