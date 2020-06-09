Mason County Micro-Business Relief Grants application process will open on June 22nd. These forgivable loans (‘grants’) are provided thanks to the Washington State Department of Commerce CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) program. The Washington State Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, administered by the state Department of Commerce (Commerce), receives an annual allocation of federal funds from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In addition, Commerce is receiving additional CDBG Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds through the federal CARES Act.
Applicants must:
- Have been officially in business (licensed with the State of Washington) since May 1, 2019;
- Be a federally-legal businesses;
- Owned by low-to-moderate income earning individuals (the figures below are the income limits for your combined household income per the number of people in your household)
MASON
1 person
2 person
3 person
4 person
5 person
6 person
7 person
8 person
maximum income
36,150
41,300
46,450
51,600
55,750
59,900
64,000
68,150
- Have a physical location (either physical store front for public to access or owner’s home address if working from their house for online, consulting, or landscape-type business) in Mason County;
- Be micro-businesses (have five or fewer employees including the owner) prior to March 16, 2020;
- Be able to demonstrate a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic/shut down order which began 3/16/20;
- Be sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs, S-Corps, and contractors. Franchises, multi-level marketing businesses, and nonprofits (any 501 organization) of any kind are not eligible.
- Be willing to participate in a survey/evaluation if awarded funding.
Can I apply if I own multiple businesses?
Yes. However, only one business per owner has the potential of being selected.
How much are these grants for?
The total grant fund is $85,000. Individual awards will be made to selected qualifying businesses for up to a maximum of up to $10,000 per business. Businesses will need to be able to provide a detailed plan
for the specific amount of funding they are requesting that falls under the eligible uses for the grant.
What can I use a grant for?
Eligible uses include: operating expenses, rent, marketing, supplies, utility bills, inventory, consulting/training.
Ineligible uses include: payroll and capital expenses (e.g. computer equipment, machinery, office equipment, vehicles, and software.)
What do I need in order to apply?
If you meet all qualifying criteria, you will need to answer all questions on the application (through the application portal when it opens) and submit all required documentation including:
- A copy of your 2019 balance sheet
- A copy of your monthly 2019 profit and loss statements
- A copy of your March/April 2020 profit and loss statement
- Outstanding invoices (your accounts payable)
All financial statements must be complete, accurate, and easily comprehensible. Any documentation that does not meet these criteria will not be considered. File types that will be accepted include .pdf, .jpeg, and, png. Documentation can only be submitted through the online portal. Any documentation that is mailed or emailed will not be considered.
When can I apply:
- The application will be online only through the portal once it opens at . No applications submitted by email will be accepted.
- The application portal will open to applicants starting at 9:00 AM PST on June 22nd at https://www.enterpriseforequity.org/mason-county-forgivable-loans/
- The deadline is 5:00 PM PST June 24th at which time the portal will be closed.
- If there is money still available after all eligible applications have been reviewed and awarded, we will reopen the application portal upon announcement to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.