Last December Mason County and Shelton took the Hallmark Channel head on. Historically known as the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World,” the community celebrated this distinction with an attempt at the Guinness World Record for “Most Lit Christmas Trees” in one location. The current record was set by Hallmark in 2015 when they lit 559 trees in a New York park.
Mason County’s attempt was logged December 7th during the annual Christmas parade in Shelton, WA.
The 800+ trees were arranged in a lighted maze that families could explore along with Santa visits, hot chocolate, apple cider, food, caroling, gingerbread house contests, live music, gift workshops, and vendors at the “12 Days of Christmas” in a Christmastown, USA celebration. The trees were donated by Green Diamond, Sierra Pacific Industries, Simpson and Port Blakey. The support of these timber leaders was essential to the record attempt’s success. All the trees were scheduled to be thinned or culled.
During the annual Christmas parade, Municipal Court judge Stephen D. Greer and Shelton Police Chief Darrin Moody acted as official witnesses as they were led through the giant tree maze where they examined each tree for height and adequate lighting as per the Guinness World Record requirements. The count took 32 minutes. 797 of 802 trees counted were deemed appropriate for the record. The public was then allowed in the lit maze. Approximately 2500 people visited the maze that evening.
Many families enjoyed visiting the maze over the following weeks and organizers were pleased to distribute the trees in the local community. Trees were donated to families in need or purchased by donation. The Christmastown event and tree sales raised $2600.74. The funds were presented to the Kristmas Town Kiwanis for local dispersement including the annual “Food for Tots” Food Drive and the "Toys for Tots” program.
Official word of the Guinness World Record accomplishment was received in July 2020, verification was delayed owing to the current COVID-19 crisis. Over an hour of video and 900 photos as well as affidavits from witnesses and participants had to be verified by the Guinness team before officially verifying the attempts success. Congratulations, Mason County on receiving this title. The Guinness record can be viewed here.
The event was coordinated by Explore Hood Canal partnering with Shelton Mason Chamber of Commerce, with support of City of Shelton Tourism, Mason County PUD #3, Mason County Tourism, Shelton Downtown Merchants, Kristmas Town Kiwanis as well as our timber partners aforementioned.
Thanks goes out to community sponsors: The Shopper, Bang Imaging, Himlie Real Estate, Peninsula Credit Union, Bowers Dental Group, Olympic Heating & Cooling, LLC, Mason County Republican Women’s Club, Elite Gutters & Guards, EI. Kristyn & Son Construction Inc., Olympic Title & Escrow, Kris Rose LMP., Cooper Studios, Denny’s Auto, Bamford Septic Repair, LLC., The Electrician, A Family Company, Olympic Title & Escrow, Maple Excavating, Franks Fix It LLC, Jami Davenport, Lake Limerick Golf Club & Cafe, Vickie Meadows & Chris Veblen and dozens of volunteers (including Mr & Mrs Claus) who dedicated time during the busy holiday season to support this event.
Xinh Dwelley and Ni McMullen donated their time each evening of the event to cook fantastic creations for attendees and volunteers. Lisa at Fun Stuff Crafts engaged attendees with amazing take home projects. Thanks also goes to the vendors who had faith to participate in this 12 day event.
