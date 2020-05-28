SHELTON, WA – Due to COVID-19 concerns and for the safety and well-being of the Mason County community, several of Mason General Hospital Foundation’s committees, guilds and chapters have cancelled various fundraising events and gatherings planned for the summer and fall of 2020. The Foundation is grateful for the community’s continued support of the Foundation’s mission to enhance the quality of health care in Mason County by providing financial support to Mason Health. The Foundation and its guilds and chapters look forward to celebrating with the community safely in 2021.
The following events have been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns and are scheduled to return in 2021:
The Quality Care Open Golf Tournament normally held the last Friday in June has been cancelled.
“Due to COVID-19 and the health of everyone that we invite, we unfortunately need to postpone the tournament until next summer,” said Committee Chair Jack Stark. “We wish to express our heartfelt appreciation for your continued support of health care in Mason County.”
Karen Hilburn Fund’s Tour de Mason Lake in June and Denim & Diamonds fundraiser in October will not take place this year.
“We would like to thank all of our past sponsors, donors and attendees and wish you all well during this difficult time,” said Committee Chair Kelle Oblizalo. “We look forward to hosting Denim & Diamonds again in 2021.”
Endowment Committee’s Donor Appreciation Reception in September has also been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Foundation Board appreciates the community’s continued support of health care in Mason County,” said Jennifer Capps, Chief Development Officer at Mason Health. “Your generosity makes it possible for us to fund medical equipment and programs to better care for our patients and community. Although we have had to pause our social events this year, we look forward to joining together with you in 2021. Here’s to celebrating the good health of our community in the future!
Mason General Hospital Foundation furthers the mission of Public Hospital District No.1 by enhancing the quality of health care enjoyed by patients of Mason County. MGHF provides financial support to Mason Health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.