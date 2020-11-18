SHELTON, WA – It is more important this year than ever to schedule your flu vaccination. Free curbside flu vaccinations are now available outside the MGH Anticoagulation Clinic at 1710 N. 13th Loop Road in Shelton.
Now through Friday, Dec. 11, community members can reserve an appointment by calling 360-432-3263 for a flu vaccination and then drive to the parking lot of the Anticoagulation Clinic, formerly known as the MGH Surgery Clinic. The clinic is located near the Maple Glen Senior Living facility.
Please remain in your vehicle for the duration of the appointment. A pharmacist will come out and provide you with further instructions. Patients and community members are also welcome to reach out to their regular health care provider to schedule a flu vaccination at any Mason Health clinic.
Mason Health, Public Hospital District No. 1 of Mason County, is certified by Det Norske Veritas (DNV) and is a licensed and accredited acute care hospital with a level four emergency trauma designation. There are more than 100 physicians on staff in 19 specialties. Mason Health now offers 3D Mammography Services. For more information on 3D mammograms or to find a health care provider, visit www.MasonGeneral.com.
