(SHELTON, WA) – Mason PUD 3 received its third consecutive designation as a diamond level utility in the Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) program from the American Public Power Association (APPA). The honor recognizes PUD 3 for providing its customers with the highest degree of reliable and safe electric service.
“We’re honored to receive the RP3 designation,” said Annette Creekpaum, PUD 3 manager. “Our utility staff works hard every day to serve this community with safe, reliable, and economical service. RP3 represents a much-appreciated recognition of this effort,” Creekpaum said. “We’re pleased that, along with the consistent recognition of the excellence of our financial management, we can now celebrate the independent certification of the excellence of our operational reliability.”
The RP3 designation recognizes public power utilities that excel in four key areas: reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. Criteria within each category are based on sound business practices and represent a utility-wide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
Aaron Haderle, Chair of the Association’s RP3 Review Panel and Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Florida’s Kissimmee Utility Authority, announced the award this week (April 20). The three levels of the designation are diamond (the highest), platinum, and gold.
PUD 3 is one of 278 of the nation’s more than 2,000 public power utilities to earn the RP3 recognition and one of 121 to reach the diamond level.
“Receiving an RP3 designation is a great honor. It demonstrates a utility’s commitment to implementing industry best practices in utility operations,” said Haderle. “RP3 utilities are consistently looking to improve their workforce, system reliability, and safety to serve their communities better.”
A full list of the designees is available here: www.PublicPower.org/RP3.
Mason PUD 3 serves about 600 square miles of service territory, with nearly 34,000 electricity customers. PUD 3 also operates a wholesale fiber optic telecommunications network, which supports the operation of its electric distribution services.
APPA is a national organization representing more than 2,000 publicly owned electric utilities. It is based in Washington, D.C.
