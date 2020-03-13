Potlatch, WA – Mason County PUD No. 1 is monitoring information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Mason County Public Health regarding recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. The World Health Organization has declared COVID-19 a pandemic.
Mason PUD 1 provides essential utility services to our community and will continue to be available to ensure power and water reliability. However, due to the highly contagious nature of this virus, the PUD office and operations buildings will be closed to the public until further notice. We are following our Emergency Response Plan to ensure services are provided to customers, while also working to protect our employees and community.
Customer service representatives will still answer phones, provide account information, and accept payments over the phone. Payments made to our drop box will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before they are opened and posted to accounts. We will waive late payment fees during for the months of March and April. Any household experiencing a financial hardship related to COVID-19 should call customer service to set up a payment arrangement for their utility account. Customers who communicate their situations with the PUD and keep their arrangements will not be subject to disconnection. The opportunity for payment arrangements is available year-round to all PUD customers.
PUD 1 also offers several self-service payment options including paying online with SmartHub, paying on your phone with the SmartHub app, or using our automated pay-by-phone system.
