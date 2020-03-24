The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting every aspect of life in Washington creating an unprecedented time in our history. Mason Transit Authority is committed to helping decrease the spread of the virus and to keeping our riders and staff safe. However, we understand transportation is critical and it is our business. We want our community to know they can rely on us and have some element of predictability regarding services available during this time. We know there are those who depend on us for essential trips such as medical appointments, ability to get groceries and commuting to work.
Public transportation in Washington has not been directed to shut down so MTA will continue to provide service; however, beginning March 23, service will be reduced. MTA has experienced a 70% loss of ridership and as good stewards; we feel it is in the best interest of the public to reduce service to save resources as well as assist with social distancing. We are encouraging riders to check our website or call Customer Service during business hours for information on the changes. Additional service many be cancelled on a day-to- day basis if we encounter a driver shortage. We have created phases for further reduction if necessary and do not plan to totally stop service unless directed by a governmental official or severe circumstance caused by staff shortage.
During this time, we ask that our riders keep trips to essential needs, stay home if not feeling well and practice proactive hygiene to help protect our drivers and other passengers. Make sure to cover mouth and nose if coughing or sneezing, wash hands regularly with soap and hot water or use hand sanitizer, do not touch your face with your hands, and keep distance from other passengers as much as possible. We also ask that you enter the bus from the rear door.
MTA is cleaning buses regularly and wiping down surfaces as much as possible between routes. We have closed the atrium at the T-CC, but the T-CC is still open for Customer Service at this time.
Thank you for your cooperation during as we charter this unknown territory and know that MTA is here to support the community with a balance between providing service and keeping everyone safe as possible.
