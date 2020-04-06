Meet Cha-Cha and Foxie! Cha-Cha is ten years old, 13#, Black and Silver Pomeranian. Foxie is twelve years old, 13#, Red and Cream Long Haired Chihuahua. This super social senior bonded pair enjoys each other’s company, older children, other dogs, and cats! They are active and loving, and enjoy treats and toys. Cha-Cha and Foxie like to give kisses, and both have a talkative personality, with sweet dispositions. They are use to a household where someone is home all the time and they can interact with their people. They enjoy snuggling, and a warm lap. A fenced yard is required for these happy girls.
If you have further questions about Cha-Cha and Foxie, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
