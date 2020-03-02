Meet Charlie Brown! CB is a Dachshund/Chihuahua mix, 4 years old, 10#, with a lovely red coat and soulful eyes. He is sweet, smart, and would make a great companion dog for an adult home. Charlie Brown lives with a birth defect disability that requires wheels for his back legs. He can walk on his own to tool around the house, however for greater distance he rocks his wheels! He is a super loving great listener, who loves people and an available lap. Being a Dachshund he is also a great watch dog who will alert you!
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Charlie Brown in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.