Meet CoCo! She is a shy and dignified senior girl who absolutely loves toys! CoCo will carry them while on walks, and bury them in the yard! At 9 years-young and 60 pounds, she is a full-of-life Black Labrador Retriever. Coco is longing for a loving and calm home where she can be the only pet, Queen Bee if you will. She is eager to receive plenty of well-deserved affection, munch on a dog treat now and then, and enjoy a fenced yard where she can run, roll in the grass, play, sniff stuff, and be safe. She sports a sweet as sugar muzzle, a happy wagging tail, and big beautiful eyes. Evenings by the fire, a woods walk, or just hanging out in the garden would make her feel like she won the lottery. Although our shelter is very nice and everyone loves her here, what she really wants is to live the good life in her very own forever home.
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet CoCo in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Di Agee
Kennel Manager
Adopt-A-Pet
Office: 360-432-3091
E-mail: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Website: www.adoptapet-wa.org
Facebook: Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton WA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.