Meet Fern! She is a 54#, 3-year-old Akita mix beauty. Fern is a wonderful, extremely intelligent, independent, sassy girl with lots of energy. She came to us as a stray, so there are some unknowns, however, we learn new things about her every day. We are unsure how she would do living with small animals, as she has shown a very strong prey drive. We are working on her lack of dog socialization skills, as well as her leash manners. She is certainly one of the smartest dogs we have had in our facility. Due to her energy and need for training, she is looking for an adult home only, where her leader continues her routine to unlock her true potential. Fern must be the only dog. She would love a strong and physically active person who would engage her brain on a daily basis.
If you have further questions, emails are the only method of communication at this time. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are temporarily suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries and applications and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this difficult time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
