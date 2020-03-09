Goose Dog of The Week

Meet Goose!  He is a super cute and friendly Boxer-PitBull mix with a stunning brindle and white coat.  He has a pink heart on the top of his nose!  Goose is sweet, loving, smart, and happy.  Because he is young, strong, and enthusiastic, children in his home should be 13 years of age or older, dog savvy kind, and sturdy.  If you can provide a cat-free home, grain-free diet, love, exercise, and a fenced yard, then you may be his perfect fit family!  Goose would love to meet you to discuss the future!  Goose is a great companion and family dog who aims to please.

If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Goose in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.

KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:

Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com

Telephone: (360) 432-3091

Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Di Agee

Kennel Manager

Adopt-A-Pet

Website: www.adoptapet-wa.org

Facebook: Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton WA

