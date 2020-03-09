Meet Goose! He is a super cute and friendly Boxer-PitBull mix with a stunning brindle and white coat. He has a pink heart on the top of his nose! Goose is sweet, loving, smart, and happy. Because he is young, strong, and enthusiastic, children in his home should be 13 years of age or older, dog savvy kind, and sturdy. If you can provide a cat-free home, grain-free diet, love, exercise, and a fenced yard, then you may be his perfect fit family! Goose would love to meet you to discuss the future! Goose is a great companion and family dog who aims to please.
If you have further questions or would like to schedule an appointment to meet Goose in person, please contact the adoption team at Shelton Adopt-a-Pet. Emails are the preferred method of communication.
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM
Di Agee
Kennel Manager
Adopt-A-Pet
Office: 360-432-3091
E-mail: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Website: www.adoptapet-wa.org
Facebook: Adopt-A-Pet of Shelton WA
