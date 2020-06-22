Meet Hammer! He is a 2-year-old, 90# German Shepherd, who is available for adoption on 06-18-2020. Hammer is Black and Tan, longer hair, and enjoys being brushed. He is smart, friendly, has a happy disposition, and aims to please. Hammer is active, loves to play fetch, enjoys carrying toys and sticks on his walks, and rides great in the van. He is a great companion and family dog. If you can provide a cat-free home, grain-free diet, love, exercise, and a securely fenced yard, then you may be the perfect fit family for this amazing guy!
Further questions? Currently, emails are the only method of communication. We all care about the health of our 2-legged caregivers and the community at large, so as a precaution we are suspending our public open hours. We are still taking email inquiries, on-line applications, and will be in touch with you as soon as we are able. We appreciate everyone’s understanding during this time! Stay Well!
KENNEL CONTACT INFORMATION:
Email: thedoghouse3091@hotmail.com
Telephone: (360) 432-3091
